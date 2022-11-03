President Ramaphosa: Eskom board to deal with Eskom's failures

President Cyril Ramaphosa's confidence in Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter appears to be waning.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said the performance of Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter should be reviewed.

He did, however, ask Members of Parliament to give De Ruyter the space to do his work.

“Eskom has gone through enormous problems and difficulties. Let us give them the support that they need so that they can do their work.”

The President answered questions in the National Assembly on Thursday, with leaders of the opposition grilling him on Eskom's failure to provide a steady supply of electricity.

Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema asked whether Ramaphosa considered a change in leadership at Eskom, which he said deteriorated since De Ruyter took the helm.

The President responded: “Where they fail, action will need to be taken but that’s now a board matter.”

De Ruyter is on record saying that a lack of crucial maintenance of the ageing coal-fired fleet has led to problems with generating units, causing load shedding.