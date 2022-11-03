Police to continue searching Krugersdorp mine after discovery of 21 bodies
Police discovered 19 bodies at an active mine on Wednesday while two more were found on Thursday morning.
JOHANNESBURG - The police said they would continue their search-and-rescue operation at a Krugersdorp mine where multiple bodies were discovered until they are satisfied that no one remained trapped.
Police discovered 19 bodies at an active mine on Wednesday while two more were found on Thursday morning.
It's believed that they were illegal mineworkers who were trapped underground when the mine was flooded during heavy rain.
ALSO READ:
BREAKING NEWS: Two more bodies of suspected illegal mine workers have just been discovered at a Krugersdorp mine. @NkoRaphael https://t.co/6vI2GYn9UhEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 3, 2022
The police's Brenda Muridili said they believe some bodies are still trapped inside a Krugersdorp mine.
“We have a Krugersdorp search-and-rescue team on the scene and they are working together with the mine personnel to ensure that they don’t leave any bodies behind,” she said.
The grim discovery of the 21 bodies has been received with anger by the local community.
Andre Shannon, from the West Village Policing Forum, said the government has failed to address crime in the area: “The minister of police was here, the mayor was here and of everything that they have promised, nothing has happened.”
Shannon said they feared that violent crime would continue affecting the community if illegal mining was not stopped.