Police to continue searching Krugersdorp mine after discovery of 21 bodies

Police discovered 19 bodies at an active mine on Wednesday while two more were found on Thursday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - The police said they would continue their search-and-rescue operation at a Krugersdorp mine where multiple bodies were discovered until they are satisfied that no one remained trapped.

It's believed that they were illegal mineworkers who were trapped underground when the mine was flooded during heavy rain.

