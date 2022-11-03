Police discover 2 more bodies at Krugersdorp mine, total rises to 21 It's suspected that illegal mineworkers died after flooding due to heavy rain on Tuesday evening at an unsupervised mine shaft, leaving them trapped. SAPS

Illegal miners

Krugersdorp

Zama Zamas KRUGERSDORP - Police have discovered two more bodies at the Krugersdorp mine where 19 bodies were discovered on Wednesday. Search and rescue operations are currently under way amid a heavy police presence. Multidisciplinary law enforcement operations as well as search & rescue processes are currently unfolding in Krugersdorp. The bodies of 19 suspected illegal miners were discovered here yesterday. Its suspected that some mortal remains are still trapped underground. @NkoRaphael pic.twitter.com/Hfg3wiyUbD EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 3, 2022

It's suspected that illegal mineworkers died after flooding due to heavy rain on Tuesday evening at an unsupervised mine shaft, leaving them trapped.

Search and rescue personnel, paramedics and inspectors are still combing the scene searching for more bodies.

The discovery of 21 bodies has left the Krugersdorp community reeling with shock.

Andre Shannon from the West Village police forum: "We don't feel safe in the community. Now things like this is happening, close to where we stay. The minister of minerals and energy is not coming in to close these mines or open them up formally again."

A local businessman told Eyewitness News that they were disappointed that illegal mining was still continuing in the area despite Police Minister Bheki Cele's promise to improve policing in the area after eight women were ganged-raped about two months ago.