Pocurement process for Nelson Mandela funeral was flawed, court told

Twelve senior government officials, business owners and politicians stand accused of defrauding the Buffalo City Metro of R10 million.

BHISHO - Proceedings in the Nelson Mandela funeral fraud case adjourned for Thursday.

The State focused on the procurement processes that led to the appointment of the service provider who is said to have received the tender.

Former Buffalo City Metro chief financial officer (CFO), Vincent Pillay was on the stand in the Bhisho High Court on Thursday.

He agreed that according to the evidence presented before him, there were irregularities in the process of appointing the service provider.

The State finally struck gold after going around in circles. Pillay agreed that the procurement process for appointing a service provider was flawed.

He claimed he only became aware of the tender requirements and irregularities much later.

The State confirmed that three quotations were sent to the supply chain management department before municipal officials agreed on the deviation process as a form of procurement.

According to the Public Finance Management Act, the quotations should have been sent to the service department and not the CFO.

Pillay agreed with the State’s statement that the quotations were then sent to him via email and were hand-delivered to his office.

Pillay is expected to continue with his testimony on Friday.