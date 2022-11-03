Parly's Section 194 inquiry wants to put Mkhwebane on witness stand

Parliament’s Section 194 inquiry says it’s not done gathering evidence and wants to conclude by putting Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane on the witness stand.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament’s Section 194 inquiry says it’s not done gathering evidence and wants to conclude by putting Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane on the witness stand.

It’s also still not clear when Mkhwebane’s counsel, Advocate Dali Mpofu, and her legal team will return to proceedings after walking out last week.

Mkhwebane on Wednesday asked to be excused from the inquiry into her fitness to hold office, but that was denied.

The last two days of have seen evidence from key witness Cornelius van der Merwe, the head of legal in the office of the Public Protector, on various payments made to advocates amounting to R17 million.

The Public Protector also made submissions requesting to be excused after her legal team left the inquiry last week.

"You refused as well to let me go, so I sat against my will and I felt as if I’m just sitting here as a hostage," Mkhwebane said.

But evidence leader Advocate Nazreen Bawa said that Van der Merwe was not the last witness as earlier stated and Mkhwebane should be next.

"We would have prepared our last witness to be the Public Protector and the reason for that is there are a number of affidavits that are part of the court papers, including affidavits of the Public Protector. We have not sought to deal with that and duplicate that in oral evidence, but there are pertinent questions that arise that we need to put to the Public Protector," Bawa said.

The inquiry has adjourned proceedings until next week to finish cross-examining an earlier witness.