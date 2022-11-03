Pandor hails truce agreement between Ethiopia, Tigray People's Liberation Front

International Affairs Minister Naledi Pandor has hailed the historic agreement between warring parties in Ethiopia and says it signals a commitment to ending the use of force by parties.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres also added his voice and said that the agreement was a promising start to finally stop the fighting.

African Union envoy and former Nigerian president, Olusegun Obasanjo, on Wednesday evening announced the historic peace agreement between the Ethiopian government and Tigray People's Liberation Front following more than week-long peace talks in Pretoria.



A new dawn for the country - this is what Obasanjo told the media following the more than week-long talks, which marked the first formal dialogue for ending a war that has killed hundreds of thousands and unleashed a humanitarian crisis.

Obasanjo says other key points agreed upon include the restoration of law and order, the restoration of services and unhindered access to humanitarian supplies.

The more than two-year conflict has killed thousands of people, displaced millions and left hundreds of thousands facing famine.

The Tigray rebels hailed the deal and said they had made concessions. The Ethiopian government also welcomed the agreement.

Meanwhile, the US, who kept a close eye on negotiations here in SA, praised the "extraordinary efforts" of AU mediators, including Kenya's former president, Uhuru Kenyatta, and South Africa, the host of the talks.