No foul play suspected after bodies of 19 illegal miners found in Krugersdorp

The grim discovery was made Wednesday afternoon, and the bodies appeared to have been moved from another location.

JOHANNESBURG - A forensic team has been investigating the scene at a mine in Krugersdorp where the bodies of 19 illegal miners were found.

Post-mortems will now be carried out to find out how the miners died but the police don't suspect foul play.

So-called zama zamas are known to dump the bodies of fellow miners killed in underground incidents.

The police are hoping that post-mortem results will show how the miners were killed.

The police's Brigadier Happy Xaba said that no foul play is suspected.

"The investigation is continuing and the inquest docket is registered. If there is anything to be followed up, then the forensic team that was there from national office will continue with it," Xaba said.

This is the same area where the police promised that illegal mining had been eliminated after eight women were raped at a mine dump in July.

The police had swarmed the area, arresting many suspects.

The community complained that the illegal miners were dangerous and called on the police to take action.

But illegal mining appears to be continuing in the area.