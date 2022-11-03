Mteto Nyati’s comments on BEE misrepresented, Eskom board chair tells MPs

Nyati was quoted in the 'Sunday Times' as saying 'internal corruption is largely at the back of empowerment policies that promote small businesses' and 'these policies will need to be reviewed and changed where appropriate'.

CAPE TOWN - Eskom's board says one of its members, Mteto Nyati’s comments on broad-based black economic empowerment were misrepresented.

The utility’s executive and management addressed MPs in Parliament on Wednesday, on the ongoing load shedding as well as developments to extend the lifespan of the Koeberg nuclear power station.

Nyati was quoted in the Sunday Times as saying “internal corruption is largely at the back of empowerment policies that promote small businesses” and “these policies will need to be reviewed and changed where appropriate”.

Nyati, Eskom's business operational performance committee chair, was not at the parliamentary meeting on Wednesday.



"Those who have been following public media reports would have followed an article on Sunday where Mr Nyati was, in our view, misrepresented in terms of what was reported to have said about broad-based BEE and transformation," Eskom board chairperson, Mpho Makwana.

In a statement, Eskom reiterates it embraces the preferential procurement policy framework act and all government policies aimed at transforming the economy.