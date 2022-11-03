Mogale Municipality implores residents to report illegal mining

It's believed the deceased were illegal mineworkers who were killed when a mine shaft was flooded during heavy rains on Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG - The Mogale Local Municipality renewed its calls for communities to report illegal mining following the discovery of 21 bodies at a local mine.

Nineteen bodies were discovered on Wednesday, while two more were found on Thursday morning.

Mogale City Mayor Tyrone Gray said the discovery of 21 bodies at a local mine indicated illegal mining was still ongoing in Krugersdorp.

He pleaded with community members to help law enforcement officers to address the crime: “I believe the role of the community is to facilitate information sharing purposes. So, we humbly implore that we share this information, and they will be protected in terms of the Whistleblower Act.”

However, some community members have blamed the police for continued illegal mining in the area claiming that they often take bribes from the so-called ‘zama zamas’.

In the meantime, a search-and-rescue operation has been suspended due to rainwater inside a mineshaft.

It's expected that the operation will resume once the water has subsided.