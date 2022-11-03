Measles outbreak: Health experts call for increased access to vaccinations

The National Institute of Communicable Disease confirmed a measles outbreak after confirming 12 positive cases in Limpopo.

JOHANNESBURG - Health experts are calling for increased access to vaccinations to prevent the further spread of measles.

The cases include three children who are fully vaccinated against measles, seven with unknown vaccination histories and two who are unvaccinated.

Public health expert, Professor Susan Goldstein, says that while measles is a highly contagious disease it is preventable through vaccinations.



“Measles is very contagious and this is why to prevent the spread of measles, we need very high immunisation rates. Unfortunately, measles immunisation rates dropped during COVID and have not returned to pre-COVID levels.”

Goldstein said that malnourished children were at greater risk of suffering fatal complications if they contracted measles.

“There are pockets of people who have not had their children vaccinated for whatever reason they may give and this would and this would put your child at risk.”

Goldstein said that the Department of Health had done little to communicate the benefits of vaccination to the public.