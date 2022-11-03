Mayor Phalatse: ANC will empty CoJ's bank accounts should they have access

The ANC regional chairperson Dada Morero said under Phalatse’s administration, the city has defaulted its credit obligations to Eskom.

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse has refuted the African National Congress (ANC)’s claims that suggest the city's failure to meet its financial obligations.

Phalatse hit back at the allegations and said the city was one of the few in the country that was not indebted to the power utility.

Phalatse said although city finances were in a dire state, the city was still able to meet its key financial needs.

She said the idea that the city's employees were at risk of not getting paid in the coming months was false and a plot to create anxiety and confusion in the administration.

The mayor believes the city would only go bankrupt if the ANC took power: “We have anecdotal and documented evidence. The ANC’s only ploy is to corrupt, capture and collapse the City of Johannesburg. And if they get the keys to the city, the bank accounts will be emptied.”

The Democratic Alliance is expected to give a detailed report of the city’s financial state next week.