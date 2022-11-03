Man suspected of attempted assassination of former Pakistan PM Khan shot dead

Khan was shot in the foot at a political rally on Thursday, but he is in a stable condition, reported AFP.

JOHANNESBURG/ISLAMABAD - The former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries - after a shooting in the city of Wazirabad in Punjab.

AFP reported that Khan was shot in the foot at a political rally on Thursday, adding that he was stable.

The man suspected of attacking Khan was shot dead, an aide of the former told AFP.

According to local media, Khan was targeted during a protest - along with several other members of his party - in what has been described as an assassination attempt.

"He is in a stable condition," Raoof Hasan, a senior Khan aide told AFP, adding: "This was an attempt to kill him, to assassinate him."

The former cricketer and convicted politician served as the 22nd prime minister of the south-Asian country - from August 2018 until April last year - when he was ousted through a no-confidence motion.