Man accused of killing Nkosikhona Zondo due in court

DURBAN - A suspect linked with the murder of KwaZulu-Natal women whose remains were found burnt in Eston-Illovo outside Pietermaritzburg will appear in court on Thursday.

The suspect is charged with the murder of 27-year-old Nkosikhona Zondo in August this year.

He is due to appear in the Richmond Magistrates Court on Thursday morning.

A few community members joined by a group of social workers are picketing outside the court.

The man accused of killing Zondo and burning her body is due to appear in court for the first time.

It's alleged the man lured Zondo with a job in August.

Her remains were later found at a sugarcane farm, burnt beyond recognition.

The Social Development Department in KZN has commended police for the arrest.