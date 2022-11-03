Lotto results, Wednesday, 2 November 2022

Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.

JOHANNESBURG – The winning results from the Lotto draw on Wednesday, 2 November 2022 are:

Lotto: 01, 07, 22, 33, 39, 40 B: 15

Lotto Plus 1: 01, 06, 10, 14, 16, 45 B: 13

Lotto Plus 2: 10, 15, 21, 31, 44, 49 B: 37

