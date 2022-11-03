Krugersdorp community traumatised & angry after discovery of 21 bodies at mine

Jacques Lombard, a local businessman, said that he couldn't sleep on Wednesday night and he was still traumatised.

KRUGERSDORP - The community of Krugersdorp has reacted with shock and anger following the discovery of 21 bodies at a local mine.

It's believed they were illegal mineworkers whose bodies were moved from another location to the mine where they were discovered.

Police made the grim discovery of 19 bodies on Wednesday, while two more were found on Thursday morning.

Jacques Lombard, a local businessman, said that he couldn't sleep on Wednesday night and he was still traumatised.

"We are deeply saddened by this because we don't know these people but we see them every day and not one of them has harmed us in any way."

Another resident said that he was still trying to come to terms with what he saw on Wednesday.

"What is shocking to see so many people lying down like that, dead. It's traumatic," the resident said.

It's suspected that the illegal mineworkers died after a mine shaft was flooded during heavy rains on Tuesday evening.

The police say they hope post-mortem results will provide clarity on what led to the deaths.