Krugersdorp community shocked by the discovery of 19 dead illegal miners

While law enforcement officers suspect no foul play, questions are now being asked about the policing of illegal mining in the area.

JOHANNESBURG - The community of Krugersdorp on the West Rand is shocked once again after another incident involving illegal miners.

This time the bodies of 19 miners were found at mines in the area.

The police say the bodies were moved to the mine from another location.

The location where the bodies of 19 illegal mineworkers were discovered is covered by an almost ominous mist amid heavy rain.

Multidisciplinary law enforcement operations as well as search & rescue processes are currently unfolding in Krugersdorp. The bodies of 19 suspected illegal miners were discovered here yesterday. It’s suspected that some mortal remains are still trapped underground. @NkoRaphael pic.twitter.com/Hfg3wiyUbD ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 3, 2022

A few residents visited the active mine where the gruesome discovery was made on Wednesday.

While they have opted not to speak on record, the residents of Krugersdorp have raised questions about the impact of a multi-disciplinary task team looking into illegal mining in the area.

The police say they are not investigating a case of murder because they don't suspect any foul play.

Sources say it’s suspected that the deaths may have occurred as a result of an underground incident.

The police say they are hoping that post-mortem results will provide clarity on how the suspected illegal miners died.