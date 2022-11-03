Joburg ANC says it hasn't given up on efforts to remove Phalatse as mayor

ANC Joburg chairperson Dada Morero says Mpho Phalatse will not be the mayor come Christmas.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in Johannesburg says it has not given up on its effort to remove Mayor Mpho Phalatse despite two recent failed attempts.

A vote of no confidence against Phalatse which was scheduled for Thursday was withdrawn by the council Speaker following a court interdict by the mayor.

Phalatse was reinstated as mayor after the High Court ruled that her removal was invalid.

Morero accused Phalatse of using the courts to stay in her position.

He said that the fact that all Section 79 committee chairpersons who were elected last week belonged to the ANC and its partners was proof that the numbers were on their side.

"They are no longer in power. In fact, they are in power as a result of the court’s decision not council processes. Hence, we will vote them out not soon enough but by the end of the month.”

Meanwhile, Phalatse says she is determined not to let go of her mayoral chain.