Income for electricity, water & gas industry up by 6.4% at R330bn - Stats SA
Deputy Director-General at Stats SA, Joe de Beer, said that the income generated by the electricity, gas and water industry increased from R292 billion in 2019 to R330 billion in 2021.
JOHANNESBURG - Stats SA says the total income for the electricity, gas and water industry in 2021 was recorded at over R330 billion.
This is an increase of 6.4% per annum since the 2019 reporting period.
Stats SA has released the latest figures on the nature and structure of the industry.
[Thread] The #electricity, gas and #water supply industry is responsible for 3,1% of economic activity.
Over 70% of #water sales are to redistributors (mainly municipalities)
Over 70% of #water sales are to redistributors (mainly municipalities)Stats SA (@StatsSA) November 3, 2022
Read more here: https://t.co/MvA9dAzKB3#StatsSA pic.twitter.com/4XLZqpwJLX
Large increases were reported for generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, with an increase of R31.7 billion.
The collection, purification and distribution of water accounts for the second biggest increase in income.
Meanwhile, total expenditure in 2021 was reported at R336 billion.
De Beer said that salaries and wages accounted for close to 11% of total expenditure.
Stats SA said that the results were key for decisions on policy, planning, monitoring and evaluation.