Income for electricity, water & gas industry up by 6.4% at R330bn - Stats SA

Deputy Director-General at Stats SA, Joe de Beer, said that the income generated by the electricity, gas and water industry increased from R292 billion in 2019 to R330 billion in 2021.

JOHANNESBURG - Stats SA says the total income for the electricity, gas and water industry in 2021 was recorded at over R330 billion.

This is an increase of 6.4% per annum since the 2019 reporting period.

Stats SA has released the latest figures on the nature and structure of the industry.