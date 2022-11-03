Gauteng seeing spike in car thefts and hijackings - Tracker

The tracking service said that it was seeing a rise in hijacking during late afternoons and early evenings and a trend of blue light tactics that mimicked police to get people to pull over.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng has seen an increase in intelligent car thefts and hijackings beyond pre-COVID levels.

Car tracking service, Tracker, said that its database showed that bakkies and SUVs were the current trending targets.

The tracking service said that it was seeing a rise in hijacking during late afternoons and early evenings and a trend of blue light tactics that mimicked police to get people to pull over.

Tracker's CEO Duma Ngcobo said that drivers needed to be more vigilant.

"They literally walk and in a few paces from you stealing the signal from your key to your car. Obviously, we can tell you your hotspots are when you are going to a public place. Unfortunately, you may want to switch to manual mode."