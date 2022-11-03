Gauteng EFF disappointed with postponement of sitting to elect Ekurhuleni mayor

Talks between the EFF and the African National Congress (ANC) stalled, with some ANC councillors refusing to back a proposal for them to vote for an EFF mayor.

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in Gauteng has expressed its disappointment over a decision to postpone a special sitting of the Ekurhuleni council to elect a mayor.

It has accused some parties and individual councillors of behaving as if they are entitled to certain positions in the metro.

The party said that it would field its own candidate for the position, former Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina, who leads the ANC caucus but he has pulled out of the race.

EFF provincial chair Nkululeko Dunga: "We believe that the postponement is due to the fact that politicians are mainly concerned about positions and do not care about the important task of service delivery to the people."