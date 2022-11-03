End to e-tolls raises fear over job cuts, warns transport union

Transport union Detawu fears job losses over scrapping of e-tolls.

JOHANNESBURG - There's still some uncertainty around the scrapping of e-tolls and transport union Democratic Transport Logistics and Allied Workers Union (Detawu) warned it could result in job cuts.

The transport union, however, welcomed moves to abandon the controversial tolling system in Gauteng.

Last week, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana announced that government will foot the bill for the South African National Roads Agency's R22.4 billion debt.

The gantries were switched on, on 3 December 2013 prompting the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) to turn to the courts.

The Union's Vusi Ntshangase said they want the government and Sanral to ensure all avenues are explored to avoid any layoffs.

“We call on government to find a sustainable funding model that will not lead to job losses. We cannot afford to donate workers again to join the long queue of unemployment - which the country does not have a solution for”

The fractured battle pitted the government against a vast majority of motorists who refused to buy an electronic payment tag.