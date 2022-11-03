Electricity, gas, water industry recorded almost 3,000 cuts between 2019 and ‘21

Stats SA released the latest figures on the nature and structure of the industry on Thursday.

JOHANNESBURG - Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) said close to 3,000 jobs were lost in the electricity, gas and water industry between 2019 and 2021.

It said the results were key for decisions on policy, planning, monitoring and evaluation.

The electricity, gas and water supply industry employed more than 54,000 people in 2021. This is the lowest figure since the 2013 survey when employment in the sector was registered at over 58,000.

Deputy director-general at Stats SA Joe de Beer said the drop in employment accounted for a 2.3% decline per annum between 2019 and 2021.

Over the same period, generation, transmission and distribution saw the highest number of jobs lost.

The collection, purification and distribution of water is the only service in the industry that gained employment.

De beer added that gender representation in the industry still remained disproportionate, with over 65% males and 34% females employed.