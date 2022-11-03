Discussion to look at role of mothers in curbing initiation deaths

Officials say the aim is to start a robust discussion and advocate for the recognition of mothers as critical role players in the circumcision process.

CAPE TOWN - The Eastern Cape provincial legislature is working with NGOs to explore the role of mothers in curbing deaths during initiation season.

An event will be held outside Mthatha on Thursday morning where officials will host a conversation about accountability with the relevant bodies involved in the management of circumcision.

The Eastern Cape provincial legislature says the involvement of women in this process is frowned upon in many cultural circles in South Africa, particularly in the Eastern Cape.

The purpose of Thursday's discussions is to evaluate a mother's role during the circumcision period and her right to fight for her son's wellbeing until he returns.

Officials say the OR Tambo and Chris Hani districts had the highest number of initiate fatalities and injuries during the winter initiation season.

During a briefing by the CRL Rights Commission at the end of last year, it said that in less than a decade, the Eastern Cape had lost close to 700 initiates at legal and illegal schools.