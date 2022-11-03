Go

DBN Gogo, Kamo Mphela, Busiswa on new Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack

It's expected that the two songs Love & Loyalty (Believe) and Jele will be released on Friday, 4 November, featuring DBN Gogo, Kamo Mphela, Sino Msolo, Busiswa and Young Stunna.

DBN Gogo, Kamo Mphela, Busiswa make it on the new Black Panther soundtrack. Picture credit: Instagram
DBN Gogo, Kamo Mphela, Busiswa make it on the new Black Panther soundtrack. Picture credit: Instagram
03 November 2022 12:20

JOHANNESBURG - It's yet again a proud moment for South Africans as some of the country's artists have made it onto the soundtrack of the upcoming _Black Panther: Wakanda Forever _movie.

It's expected that the two songs - Love & Loyalty (Believe) and Jele will be released on Friday, 4 November - featuring DBN Gogo, Kamo Mphela, Sino Msolo, Busiswa, and Young Stunna.

Among other African stars featured on the soundtrack are Burna Boy and Tems.

Twitter users congratulated the local stars for making it on the epic movie's album.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is the sequel to Black Panther - first released in 2018.

Returning stars include Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong'o, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett and Martin Freeman, amongst others.

The first trailer for the sequel - released in July, shows the Wakanda nation mourning King T'Challa, with his family seen walking in what appears to be a funeral procession. T'Challa's sister - Shuri, is holding the Black Panther helmet.

Timeline

COPYRIGHT 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA