DBN Gogo, Kamo Mphela, Busiswa on new Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack

JOHANNESBURG - It's yet again a proud moment for South Africans as some of the country's artists have made it onto the soundtrack of the upcoming _Black Panther: Wakanda Forever _movie.

It's expected that the two songs - Love & Loyalty (Believe) and Jele will be released on Friday, 4 November - featuring DBN Gogo, Kamo Mphela, Sino Msolo, Busiswa, and Young Stunna.

Among other African stars featured on the soundtrack are Burna Boy and Tems.

Twitter users congratulated the local stars for making it on the epic movie's album.