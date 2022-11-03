DA questions tender process for contracts awarded to Ramaphosa's nephew

The Presidency has denied that President Cyril Ramaphosa is involved with Hangwani Maumela in any way.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (D) wants to know why there was no tender process for contracts worth R381 million awarded to the nephew, by marriage, of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

In three years, the money was awarded to Hangwani Maumela, dubbed the Don of Tembisa.

However, the DA's Jack Bloom refutes this.

"The relationship is there. He's a nephew by President Ramaphosa's first wife but there is another connection according to News24 and that's between Mr Maumela and Mr Bejani Chauke, who is the president's chief of staff."

Bloom says there are many questions about the companies involved.

"At various times they were registered and not registered, tax compliant and not tax compliant, and they weren't registered with the South Africa Health Products Regulatory Authority. Now you can't sell medical products legally unless you registered with Saphra," Bloom said.