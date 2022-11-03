Go

CoCT launches automated highway patrol unit ahead of festive season

It can automatically track motorists with outstanding warrants, as well as identify duplicate or cloned licence plates.

The newly-launched technologically advanced highway patrol unit. Picture: Geordin Hill Lewis/Twitter.
03 November 2022 16:26

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has launched a technologically advanced highway patrol unit ahead of the festive season.

The city said it was ready to enforce traffic laws on its roads and to assist motorists who find themselves in emergency situations this holiday season.

Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said the new unit had 32 members: “Launching our brand new highway patrol unit that will be deployed to patrol our major highways around the city on a 24/7 [basis]. They have got beautiful distinctive new vehicles, you will see them deployed immediately from today [Thursday] on the streets on the highway of Cape Town."

Officials said the unit is its latest investment to ensure public and road safety.

