CoCT launches automated highway patrol unit ahead of festive season It can automatically track motorists with outstanding warrants, as well as identify duplicate or cloned licence plates. City of Cape Town

Festive Season

Geordin Hill Lewis CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has launched a technologically advanced highway patrol unit ahead of the festive season. It can automatically track motorists with outstanding warrants, as well as identify duplicate or cloned licence plates. I am excited to announce that Cape Town now has a 24-hour Highway Patrol Unit. This is our latest investment in public safety.



We hope that this helps road users feel safer on our main highways. Well continue to invest in the safety of Capetonians. https://t.co/MiUconv0dn pic.twitter.com/Ct2Uid5f6b Geordin Hill-Lewis (@geordinhl) November 3, 2022

The city said it was ready to enforce traffic laws on its roads and to assist motorists who find themselves in emergency situations this holiday season.

Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said the new unit had 32 members: “Launching our brand new highway patrol unit that will be deployed to patrol our major highways around the city on a 24/7 [basis]. They have got beautiful distinctive new vehicles, you will see them deployed immediately from today [Thursday] on the streets on the highway of Cape Town."

Officials said the unit is its latest investment to ensure public and road safety.