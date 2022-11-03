CoCT launches automated highway patrol unit ahead of festive season
It can automatically track motorists with outstanding warrants, as well as identify duplicate or cloned licence plates.
CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has launched a technologically advanced highway patrol unit ahead of the festive season.
I am excited to announce that Cape Town now has a 24-hour Highway Patrol Unit. This is our latest investment in public safety.Geordin Hill-Lewis (@geordinhl) November 3, 2022
We hope that this helps road users feel safer on our main highways. Well continue to invest in the safety of Capetonians. https://t.co/MiUconv0dn pic.twitter.com/Ct2Uid5f6b
The city said it was ready to enforce traffic laws on its roads and to assist motorists who find themselves in emergency situations this holiday season.
Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said the new unit had 32 members: “Launching our brand new highway patrol unit that will be deployed to patrol our major highways around the city on a 24/7 [basis]. They have got beautiful distinctive new vehicles, you will see them deployed immediately from today [Thursday] on the streets on the highway of Cape Town."
Officials said the unit is its latest investment to ensure public and road safety.