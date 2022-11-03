Cane growers urge govt to intervene in Huletts financial crisis

The association said they wrote to the government as the best way to save the jobs would be to receive financial assistance from the Department of Agriculture.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Cane Growers Association said on Thursday it urged the government to intervene as over 14,000 farmers were on the cusp of losing their jobs at the ailing sugar company Tongaat Hulett.

The association said they wrote to the government as the best way to save the jobs would be to receive financial assistance from the Department of Agriculture.

The association also met with Hullet's business rescue practitioners to discuss the outstanding R400 million owed to farmers.

Operations have also come to a standstill at the company's mills.

SA Cane Growers Association's Andrew Russel said: “We believe it is essential that government intervenes to ensure that we protect the livelihoods of growers, workers and communities that rely on the sugar industry.”