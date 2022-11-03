ANC forced to return to drawing board as Ekurhuleni power-sharing talks deadlock

On Wednesday, a special sitting set to elect a new mayor was postponed, this as talks between the ANC and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) reached a deadlock.

JOHANNESBURG - The actions of the African National Congress (ANC) in Ekurhuleni have thrust the party into a crisis, with the ANC now being forced to go back to the drawing board in its bid to reclaim control of Gauteng’s metros.

Parties in the metro have a week to attempt to find one another as no party has an outright majority.

Eyewitness News previously reported that the ANC in the region defied an instruction to withdraw a motion of no confidence against ousted Democratic Alliance (DA) mayor Tania Campbell.

This as EFF leaders and ANC leaders in the province argued that it was simply too premature and that talks between the two were yet to be finalised.

The simple truth about the impasse in Ekurhuleni is that how the race for a new mayor is resolved will have a direct impact on the ANC’s bid to regain control of the City of Johannesburg.

Some in the ANC were against the timing of the motion and have accused former mayor, Mzwandile Masina, of putting his personal interests ahead of the organisation. Masina pulled out of the running for mayor on Wednesday.

But it seems the damage had already been done – deliberations between the ANC and EFF, which saw ANC provincial chair Panyaza Lesufi and the EFF’s Nkululeko Dunga go into a closed meeting, came to nothing.

Eyewitness News understands that the EFF not only wants the mayoral seat but also wants to command most of the mayoral committee positions. ANC insiders have criticised this, accusing the red berets of flexing their muscles.

But some in the EFF have complained about the ANC's general approach to power sharing, arguing that its unfair of the ANC to give the bare minimum to parties it needs help from in order to govern.

Ekurhuleni will attempt to elect a new mayor next week.