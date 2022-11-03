Activist calls for harshest possible sentence for Ekurhuleni serial rapist

Nkosinathi Phakathi has made a guilty plea in the High Court sitting in Palm Ridge for 148 counts, including rapes he allegedly committed during his nine-year reign of terror.

JOHANNESBURG - The man dubbed "the Ekurhuleni serial rapist" faces several life sentences behind bars for the rapes of dozens of women and children in the Ekurhuleni area.

Nkosinathi Phakathi has made a guilty plea in the High Court sitting in Palm Ridge for 148 counts, including rapes he allegedly committed during his nine-year reign of terror.

He has also pleaded guilty to several counts of theft, kidnapping and assault.

In South Africa, the prescribed sentence for the rape of a minor is life imprisonment.

Phakathi faces 38 counts of rape of minors, with his youngest victim being just nine-years-old.

He also faces 52 counts of raping adults and the prescribed jail sentence for that is 15 years.

Gender activist Sharol Dlamini says they are calling for the harshest sentence.

"He has to go. I do not think whatever life sentence he gets will be enough to appease the trauma he has caused, and the pain he has inflicted on our communities. Yes, he's going to go, whatever the court gives but the trauma."

Phakathi will return to court next week for judgment. Thereafter sentencing will be handed down.