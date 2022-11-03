Accused in Mandela funeral embezzlement case back in court

The accused allegedly swindled the Buffalo City Metro in the guise of using the funds for the late former President Nelson Mandela's funeral and memorial in December 2013.

BHISHO - The trial against the 12 senior government officials, business owners and politicians accused of defrauding the Buffalo City Metro of several million rands continues in the Eastern Cape High Court in Bhisho on Thursday.

The accused allegedly swindled the municipality in the guise of using the funds for the late former President Nelson Mandela's funeral and memorial in December 2013.

Several high-ranking government officials have taken to the stand as State witnesses.

Former African National Congress (ANC) regional chair, Phumlani Mkolo, and 11 others are accused of embezzling R10 million from the Buffalo City Metro.

The other co-accused include former Health MEC Sindiswa Gomba.

The case has been marred by several postponements since it began and is finally picking up momentum at the Eastern Cape High Court in Bhisho.

At the last postponement in October, the defence accused the State of sealing crucial documents to be used as evidence in the matter. The State, however, denied the allegations.

This caused further delays to the trial, with the National Prosecuting Authority voicing its disappointment with the postponement.

On Thursday, former Buffalo City Metro CFO Vincent Pillay is expected to take the stand as a State witness.