12 Buffalo City officials accused of R12m fraud appear in court

Several high-ranking government officials took the stand as State witnesses in the Bhisho Magistrates Court on Thursday.

BHISHO - In a trial that relates to Nelson Mandela's funeral in 2013, 12 senior government officials, business owners and politicians stand accused of defrauding the Buffalo City Metro of R10 million.

Former Buffalo City Metro’s chief financial officer Vincent Pillay established some of the answers needed to place some of the accused such as accused number one, Pumlani Mkolo, accused number two, Zukiswa Ncitha and accused number seven, Ondela Mahlangu in the inception meetings.

Ncitha, who is the former executive mayor, initially requested R15 million for the funeral.

But only R10 million was available from the equitable share grant.

Pillay said because the death of the former president was labelled as an unforeseen circumstance, National Treasury approved the deviation requested by the municipality.

He added that the procurement process was done as per the itinerary handed over by accused number one.

“He also went on to speak on how we are going to do the procurement in terms of the itinerary we were handed. He asked the question, 'how are we going to procure?' There was some deliberation among the managers, the senior and general managers in the office and it was then decided that we would procure via deviation.”

Pillay remained on the witness stand.