Women with albinism 3 times likely to be GBV victims, suggests albinism society

JOHANNESBURG - The Beauty by Nature National Albinism Society said women living with the disorder are more at risk of being victims of gender-based violence (GBV).

Speaking at the second presidential GBV and femicide summit in Midrand on Wednesday, the albinism society pleaded with the government to prioritise the safety of people living with the condition.

The Beauty by Nature National Albinism Society's secretary Piet Lengoabala said not enough laws were in place to guarantee their safety: “Albinism is a disability. We plead that you legislate it. Women with albinism face gender-based violence three times more than any other women.”