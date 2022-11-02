WC Health Dept opens wellness facility at Groote Schuur Hospital for workers

Western Cape Health and Wellness MEC Nomafrench Mbombo opened the facility this week, after the hospital reviewed the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the mental health of healthcare workers.

CAPE TOWN - The wellbeing of healthcare workers at Groote Schuur Hospital is being prioritised through the opening of a wellness centre for staff.

Western Cape Health and Wellness MEC Nomafrench Mbombo opened the facility this week after the hospital reviewed the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the mental health of healthcare workers.

Mbombo said the heavy burden the pandemic placed on staff and the amount of fear it instilled led to so much anxiety, which would take time to recover from.

The wellness centre offers a variety of services including counselling and therapy, mental health peer support training, a gym and rooms for meditation and yoga.

The hospital's Alaric Jacobs said: “The vision of the wellness centre is to have a hospital that prioritises the wellbeing of staff and to foster a healthy, safe, collaborative and responsive environment where staff feel included and have a sense of belonging.”