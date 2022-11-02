Urban Zulu launches capsule collection honouring the late Busi Mhlongo

The internationally renowned local clothing brand Urban Zulu recently released a three-piece fashion collection to honour the late artist.

JOHANNESBURG - Busi Mhlongo's music transformed migrant Zulu mine workers' Maskandi guitar music into a worldwide phenomenon.

Now Urban Zulu is honouring the late artist's legacy - in the year she would have celebrated her 75th birthday, by releasing a three-piece fashion collection.

Mhlongo died in 2010 from breast cancer.

"She had a profound impact on the foundation of the brand Urban Zulu as it is named after her album ‘Urban Zulu’. The tittle is a reference to her fluid and urbane artistic persona,” said founder - Papy Kaluw in a statement.

In 2020, the fashion brand showcased a summer collection paying homage to Mhlongo and some of the items were modelled by great artists such Bongeziwe Mabandla, Wanda Baloyi and Max-Hoba - all of whom are inspired by the late South African music icon.

The release of the capsule collection is accompanied by The Busi Mhlongo Music Festival in partnership with Soweto Theatre, set to happen on the 14th of December - featuring Mhlongo’s friend and bandmate Madala Kunene and the cultural enthusiast and composer Mbuso Khoza, amongst others.