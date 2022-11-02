Section 194 Inquiry denies Mkhwebane plea to be excused from proceedings

Earlier on Wednesday, Mkhwebane objected to being present at the inquiry despite her legal team walking out last week. She also accused the committee of holding her hostage.

CAPE TOWN - The Section 194 Inquiry into suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office has denied her request to be excused from proceedings.

Earlier on Wednesday, Mkhwebane objected to being present at the inquiry despite her legal team walking out last week. She also accused the committee of holding her hostage.

Mkhwebane repeated her earlier pleas to be excused on Wednesday morning as the inquiry prepared to hear more evidence.

ALSO READ:

She told the committee that she was not provided with reasons on why the committee was proceeding despite the absence of her counsel: “When it became clear that you had ruled to continue without representation I asked to be excused as I was no longer participating you refused as well to let me, so I sat against my will and I felt as if I’m just sitting here as a hostage.”

But committee chairperson Richard Dyantyi denied her request saying it would be in her best interest to remain: “You asked to be excused and I denied that. It’s in your best interests, for your own benefit to be here as the Public Protector South Africa.”

The inquiry proceeded with more evidence from Public Protector official Cornelius van der Merwe who faced questions about threats made to Mkhwebane as well as payment for communication services.