SA's DNA backlog delays justice, says advocacy group DNA for Africa

JOHANNESBURG - Questions have been asked about the government's stated figure regarding a DNA backlog, with some saying it's not realistic.

DNA for Africa says the backlog of 71,000 cases mentioned by ministers at this year's GBVF Summit does not seem like a realistic amount and government needs to be more transparent about its figures.

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the second Presidential Summit on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide in Midrand on Tuesday.

The summit is aimed at changing men's attitudes and actions across the country.

But DNA for Africa's Venessa Lynch says that although government does take accountability for a rise in figures since the 2018 summit, the DNA figures are very high.

"The DNA backlog delays justice, and this is a huge impact on survivors' confidence in the justice system as well as fails to identify re-offenders and also by not addressing the DNA backlog, we are allowing further victims of gender-based violence."