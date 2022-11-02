Ramaphosa takes accountability for slow response to GBVF

He addressed the second presidential summit on gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) in Midrand on Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has reflected on progress made in battling gender-based violence and femicide - since the 2018 Presidential summit on gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF).

He addressed the second such summit in Midrand on Tuesday - which continues on Wednesday.

In 2018, civil society groups handed the president a list of demands for government to address gender-based violence.

On Tuesday, Ramaphosa took accountability for government's slow response in the battle against gender-based violence and femicide in the country.

He also promised civil society organisations that he will ensure the process to establish a National Council for GBVF is expedited.

In his address, the Minister of Justice and Correctional Services - Ronald Lamola said that government is in the process of formulating a bill that may see the decriminalisation of sex work in the country.

Patting his shoulder, the Police Minister, Bheki Cele said his ministry has reduced its DNA analysis backlog from 240 000 to 71 000.

The summit will resume on Wednesday with Finance Minister - Enoch Godongwana, and Tourism Minister - Lindiwe Sisulu expected to sit on the panel of accountability.