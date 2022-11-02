Ramaphosa: Govt must redefine masculinity amongst men in SA

The president said that South Africa would be a better place if young men were taught the core values of managing their masculinity.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa says government must redefine masculinity amongst young men across the country.

He said that this would play a role in eradicating the scourge of gender-based violence against women and children.

He delivered the keynote address at the second presidential summit on gender-based violence and femicide in Midrand on Tuesday, reflecting on the progress made in fighting the scourge.

The president said that South Africa would be a better place if young men were taught the core values of managing their masculinity.

He said that government would therefore have to roll out a programme in schools across the country to educate and redefine masculinity among the youth.

"We do need to reach out to boys and young men to develop masculinities that value respect, understanding and accountability," the president said.

Ramaphosa added that government would mobilise the resources required for effective behavioural change to address the attitudes and actions of men.