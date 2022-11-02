Public service unions given go ahead to strike against 3% wage hike

This follows a breakdown of negotiations that failed to break the wage deadlock with four key unions at the Public Service Coordinating Bargaining Council on Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG - Public service unions have been given the go ahead to strike against the government’s 3% wage increase offer.

The non-resolution certificate allows unions, like the Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa (Denosa), the right to give employers a seven-day notice before striking.

Denosa's spokesperson Simon Hlungwani said: “What we are going to do is draft a programme of action in accordance with what is in the framework.”