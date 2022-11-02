PSA vows to take fight for better wages to picket line on Thursday

The union is set to kick off its pickets on Thursday across the country following deadlocked wage negotiations.

JOHANNESBURG - The Public Servants Association (PSA) has vowed to take the fight for better wages to the picket line.

The long-standing wage dispute between the government and public servants has seen several threats by unions to disrupt the public sector.

The union - which represents more than 235,000 workers - wrote to the Public Service Coordinating Bargaining Council a week ago, informing them of plans to embark on industrial action.

The union said it stood by its decision to reject the government’s offer of a 3% wage increase.

PSA spokesperson Claude Naicker said pickets will be intensified in the coming week: “That will culminate in a nationwide march on 10 November.”

The public sector union has accused the government of failing to take into account the high cost of living, as well as steep fuel and food prices.