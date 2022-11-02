PowerBall results: Tuesday, 1 November 2022

Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers. Check if you've won.

JOHANNESBURG - These are the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers for Tuesday, 1 November 2022:

PowerBall: 03, 06, 22, 29, 47 PB: 19

PowerBall Plus: 27, 32, 33, 35, 48 PB: 14

For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.