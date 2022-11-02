PowerBall results: Tuesday, 1 November 2022
Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers. Check if you've won.
JOHANNESBURG - These are the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers for Tuesday, 1 November 2022:
PowerBall: 03, 06, 22, 29, 47 PB: 19
PowerBall Plus: 27, 32, 33, 35, 48 PB: 14
For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.
#DrawResults for 01/11/22 are:#PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) November 1, 2022
