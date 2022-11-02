Pick n Pay to add cryptocurrency as a payment option at its stores

Consumers will now be able to use bitcoin to purchase their groceries at till points.

JOHANNESBURG - One of South Africa's largest grocery retailers Pick n Pay is adding cryptocurrency as a payment option at its stores.

Consumers will now be able to use bitcoin to purchase their groceries at till points.

The retailer says the payment method was tested in 10 stores over the past five months and, is now available in 39 stores across the country.

The announcement comes just weeks after the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) formally declared crypto assets as a financial product in South Africa.

Pick n Pay's Chief information officer Chris Shortt explains how the crypto payment method will be rolled out:

"So, you have to keep them in what's called a lightning wallet - you buy a bitcoin or a cryptocurrency and transfer from that into your wallet, and then you actually scan a QR code at the till, and that triggers the conversion from the cryptocurrency in your wallet into rands, and then that process is against the transaction of what you're trying to buy."