'Permacrisis' announced as Collins Dictionary's word of the year
The word permacrisis tops a list of 10 words, six of them new entries in the dictionary, which represents 2022.
The Collins Dictionary has announced its word of the year.
COID, war, climate disasters, a tanking economy, political instability, global insecurity and a sense of impending doom.
The Collins Dictionary says there's a single word for all of this - permacrisis.
The word is defined as "an extended period of instability and insecurity", which some argue is an accurate summary of the past few years, with 2022, particularly an awful year.
Other words that made the top 10 include partygate, refering to the scandal of social gatherings in Downing Street during the COVID pandemic.
Kyiv made the list after the name of the Ukrainian capital came to symbolise the country's stand against Russian aggression.
