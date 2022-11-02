'Permacrisis' announced as Collins Dictionary's word of the year

The word permacrisis tops a list of 10 words, six of them new entries in the dictionary, which represents 2022.

The Collins Dictionary has announced its word of the year.

COID, war, climate disasters, a tanking economy, political instability, global insecurity and a sense of impending doom.

The Collins Dictionary says there's a single word for all of this - permacrisis.

The word is defined as "an extended period of instability and insecurity", which some argue is an accurate summary of the past few years, with 2022, particularly an awful year.