No evidence of Mkhwebane's bodyguard being poisoned, impeachment inquiry hears

CAPE TOWN - The parliamentary inquiry into Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office has heard evidence of how she feared for her life and of being poisoned.

The Section 194 Inquiry also heard how her protector had allegedly been poisoned, but it turned out to be an upset stomach due to an "overindulgence" in fried chicken.

The inquiry on Wednesday morning continued to hear evidence from Cornelius van der Merwe, the head of legal at the Office of the Public Protector.

Van der Merwe gave evidence on Tuesday, which related mainly to the appointment of media communication consultants. This was to improve the public and media image of Mkhwebane.

On Wednesday, evidence leader advocate Nazreen Bawa questioned van der Merwe about a letter Mkhwebane wrote about threats to her life and the poisoning of her protector.

But van der Merwe said they found no evidence of poisoning upon further investigation: “They didn’t find any poisonous substance in his body. It related to an issue of overindulgence in some food, Kentucky [Fried Chicken] or something like that and not related to an incident of actual poisoning or threat.”

Earlier, Mkhwebane objected to the committee proceeding without her senior counsel present and her request to be excused was denied.

The hearing continued on Wednesday.