Morero to Joburg residents, businesses: Wait for ANC's credible leadership

JOHANNESBURG – African National Congress (ANC)'s City of Joburg caucus leader Dada Morero accused the Democratic Alliance (DA)-led multi-party coalition of running the city to the brink of financial collapse.

During a media briefing Wednesday, Morero said the city was defaulting on its credit obligations, including Eskom.

He said if the decline is not stopped, the city will be plunged into a service delivery crisis.

During his short-lived spell as Joburg mayor, Morero said he uncovered major issues on the municipality’s books.

Morero said the city’s financial position had declined under the multi-party coalition led by Mayor Mpho Phalatse.

He said expected revenue collection was down by billions of rands, with low cash flow that has led to the city underspending on critical capital projects.

Morero conveyed a simple message for Joburg residents and businesses: “We call upon all investors to rethink the manner [in which] they look at Johannesburg. Rather be patient and wait for a credible leadership of the ANC and its coalition pact to return to the seat of government.”

He said his caucus intended on submitting another motion of no confidence against Phalatse soon.