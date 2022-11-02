More arrests coming in probe of drug cartel operating between SA, Brazil - Hawks

This follows the appearance of eight men in the Bellville Magistrates Court on Tuesday after they handed themselves over to authorities.

CAPE TOWN - The Hawks say more arrests are imminent following its probe into an international drug trafficking syndicate apparently smuggling cocaine between South Africa and Brazil.

This follows the appearance of eight men in the Bellville Magistrates Court on Tuesday after they handed themselves over to authorities.

It comes more than a year after officers arrested a 40-year-old man on the N1 in Pretoria with about R400 million worth of drugs found concealed inside the hull of a ski-boat he'd been towing.

Eight other suspected drug cartel members were subsequently nabbed. One of them, a Lithuanian national, was arrested at OR Tambo International Airport while attempting to flee the country.

The Hawks' Katlego Mogale: "These arrests and seizures which dismantled an international drug cartel stems from an intensive project from the investigations by the Priority Crimes Directorate, the Australian federal police and the Federal Bureau of investigations."

Mogale says Israeli national, Ahmed Isa, and two Lithuanian nationals, Donates Jukna and Jonas Zulpa, are still at large.

Isa - who goes by two other aliases of Pardilov Ariel and Micky Paki - and was last seen in Camps Bay is also wanted on an Interpol red notice issued in Belgium, on charges of dealing in cocaine and money laundering.