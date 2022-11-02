Mkhwebane insists her legal team hasn't withdrawn, says inquiry & media hostile

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane said that their unprecedented walkout on Thursday last week was not an official withdrawal.

CAPE TOWN - Busisiwe Mkhwebane faced the Section 194 inquiry on her own again on Tuesday, but reassured its members that her legal team had not withdrawn.

She said that their unprecedented walkout on Thursday last week was not an official withdrawal.

Mkhwebane also accused the committee conducting the inquiry of being hostile.

The committee spent another day hearing from Mkhwebane and why her legal team abandoned proceedings last week.

She told the inquiry that her legal team had not withdrawn, while also accusing it and the media of being hostile.

"It was never the case that any of my legal representatives withdrew from representing me or walked out as incorrectly alleged by some members of the committee, the parliamentary legal adviser, and some sections of the media who are hostile to me."

Mkhwebane added that it would not be fair to continue without her legal team present.

"They were here for that application for postponement and I'm very much concerned to proceed without my legal representation."

The inquiry will continue its business on Wednesday morning, with more evidence from senior Public Protector official, Cornelius van der Merwe.