Miss Argentina & Miss Puerto Rico 2020 tied the knot

It was announced on Instagram on Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG - Mariana Varela and Fabiola Valentín got married!

The news surfaced from an Instagram video - containing the highlights of their relationship - that the couple shared.



It depicts the couple dressed in white and celebrating their union on the steps of the Marriage Bureau in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Mariana and Fabiola, Miss Argentina 2020 and Miss Puerto Rico 2020 respectively, exchanged rings after keeping their romance under wraps for a long time.

According to reports, the couple met at Miss Grand International 2020 and didn't reveal their relationship until recently.

Varela has been a model for various campaigns and also worked on different initiatives that battle gender-based violence.

She's also worked with multiple modelling agencies, including one located in Miami.