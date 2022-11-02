Masiphumelele fire victims plead for help to rebuild homes and lives

Hundreds of people have been left without a roof over their heads after a fire swept through a section of the area.

CAPE TOWN - The Gift of the Givers says the living conditions in the Masiphumelele informal settlement are shocking, as the fire victims try to rebuild their homes.

The relief organisation’s founder, Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, said that the situation was heart-breaking.

"It's very heartbreaking to see that. Another lady spoke about how she lost the Christmas clothes that she bought for her child. Other people lost all their furniture, kids have lost their uniforms, other have lost stationery... and I admire the spirit of the people, they're all working together."

Meanwhile, one resident said that they had nowhere to go as they wait for City of Cape Town to make good on promises for temporary housing.

"The city said we can't get material. If we want material, we must wait to get the temporary house. But we can't wait because it takes a long time."

Another resident pointed out that government wasn't around when they needed help.

"We are rebuilding now from our old materials. How bad is it? Please, we need help. If it's time for voting, you guys come and search for us but right now, you are not here. Please come and help us because right now we need your help."