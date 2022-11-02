Man accused of murdering Belhar woman (25) to return to dock in December

Mikhail Pheko appeared in the Bellville Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

CAPE TOWN - A man accused of the murder of a young mother in the Cape Town community of Belhar will return to the dock next month.

Mikhail Pheko appeared in the Bellville Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

He faces a charge of murdering his ex-girlfriend Lauren Kennedy (25) last month.

Pheko was expected to apply for bail when he appeared in the Bellville Magistrates Court on Tuesday. But the 27-year-old decided to abandon his bail bid instead.

The National Prosecuting Authority said the matter was postponed to 8 December for further investigation.

Kennedy was walking their child to school in Belhar on 14 October when she was shot in the head.

Pheko's court appearance came as President Cyril Ramaphosa hosted the second presidential summit on gender-based violence and femicide in Gauteng.